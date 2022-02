TOPEKA (KSNT) – A truck fire at the 192-mile marker on I-70 westbound just west of Lawrence caused problems for drivers who were traveling in the two right lanes this Friday morning, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

The Turnpike Authority tweeted at 6:30 a.m. that the road was blocked. Just before 9 a.m, the KTA reported the middle lane has opened but the right lane remains closed.