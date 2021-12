TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two cars crashed on the highway Wednesday evening in Douglas County, temporarily shutting down I-70.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the accident occurred around 6:55 p.m. on I-70 near mile-marker 191 in Douglas County. A 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound down the highway when it crashed into another vehicle, a 2016 Mazda 3, which was unoccupied and disabled due to a previous crash.

The driver of the Elantra left with only a complaint of pain.