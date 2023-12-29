TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a car crash on I-470 in Topeka on Friday.

The Topeka Police Department’s watch commander confirmed emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-470 near the intersection with SW 21st Street. Kandrive.org shows there are delays on I-470 near the area of the crash.

Rosie Nichols with the City of Topeka said police responded to this crash around 12:40 p.m. on Dec. 29. The Kansas Highway Patrol is the primary agency responding to the crash.

More information on injuries, number of vehicles involved and when the area will be cleared will be added as it becomes available.

For more local news, click here. Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts. To download our Storm Track Weather App, click here.