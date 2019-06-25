Crash sends one person to hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Accident scene near U.S. Highway 24 and Meriden Road. (KSNT Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in northeast Topeka sent one person to a local hospital.

LIVE: Injury crash on US-24 and Meriden. One person has been taken to the hospital with injuries. Posted by KSNT News on Tuesday, June 25, 2019

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near Northeast Meriden Road. Officers on scene said an eastbound van collided with a pickup truck that was trying to cross the highway. The pair also hit a third car in the area.

One driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Tow trucks pulled the pickup and van from the scene around 9 a.m.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.