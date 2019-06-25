Local News

Crash sends one person to hospital

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 09:15 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 11:44 AM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in northeast Topeka sent one person to a local hospital.

 

 

The accident happened around 8 a.m. on U.S. Highway 24 near Northeast Meriden Road. Officers on scene said an eastbound van collided with a pickup truck that was trying to cross the highway. The pair also hit a third car in the area.

One driver was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Tow trucks pulled the pickup and van from the scene around 9 a.m.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video