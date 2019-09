TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic is down to one lane in northern Shawnee County due to a crash.

A two-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Monday at Northwest 46th Street & Rochester Road. That’s near Seaman High School.

Emergency crews told KSNT News all occupants of both vehicles are okay.