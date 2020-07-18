Craving donuts, ice cream, and coffee? You’re in luck at Topeka’s newest business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– Have you ever wanted donuts, coffee, and ice cream all at the same time? Well, now you can!

Roxy’s Donut Dive and Coffee Bar in Topeka had its soft opening on Saturday. The vintage, 50’s themed shop is located right off of Huntoon, near Gage Bowling.

Owner Jeff Lee said he’s hoping they become known for their specialty dessert.

“The tiramisu sundae or shake, which is mini donuts, fresh espresso, and ice cream all mixed together,” Lee said. “It’s absolutely fantastic.”

He said if this location does well, they plan to open up more throughout the country.