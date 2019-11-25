Crews add signed beam to new Cotton O’Neil clinic

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local hospital workers were beaming with pride on Monday as they watched crews add a special piece to a new Topeka clinic.

Construction crews are building a new Cotton O’Neil health clinic in Southwest Topeka on Asbury Drive.

On Monday some members of their team came together to watch them add a beam to the building. That beam was special because it had some of their signatures on it.

Adding that piece to the building put them just one step closer to seeing the clinic open. That’s a moment that Tracy O’Rourke, Stormont Vail Health’s Chief Administration Officer, said they’re all excited for.

“It’s just one more milestone to making this thing a reality. We’re excited over the next few months we’ve got a great team working on this part of the construction. And we’re looking forward to opening in June,” O’Rourke said.

The clinic will specialize in plastic surgery and dermatology, and will also have primary care services. It is scheduled to open in June of 2020.