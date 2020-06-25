Crews contain house fire in SE Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are working a house fire in Topeka’s Hi-Crest neighborhood.

Dispatchers said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. Thursday for a fire at 3380 SE Girard St. After an initial investigation, officials reported the fire started from an electric malfunction.

One firefighter received minor injuries while extinguishing the flames, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to response teams on scene.

This is a developing story.

