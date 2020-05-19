Man arrested for early morning apartment fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind is booked for 14 counts of aggravated arson.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire at the Library Park apartments in central Topeka early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 3:15 a.m. on the north side of the building, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Crews were able to contain the fire to the second level.

Everyone in the apartment was able to evacuate the building. Only one person was treated for minor injuries.

The Topeka Fire Department says 28-year old Trevor Hughes of Topeka was arrested and booked into jail on 14 counts of aggravated arson and single counts burglary, criminal trespass and cruelty to animals. Damage estimate was placed at $25,000 dollars.

Fire investigators are looking into how the fire started. KSNT News will provide updates as they become available.