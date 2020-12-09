Crews battling early morning fire in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are responding Wednesday morning to a reported house fire near Southeast 19th & Michigan Avenue.

Emergency crews arrived on scene just before 3:30 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Firefighters confirmed the back of the home and garage caught on fire, and there were two people inside the home at the time.

Firefighters said the fire is under control as of 4:50 a.m., and investigators are on the way to look into the cause. This is a developing story.