TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews responded to a call of a house fire southeast of Topeka early Friday morning.

Firefighters arrived at 4830 SE Tecumseh Road around 4:45 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Everyone was able to evacuate the home before firefighters started battling the flames.

Tecumseh Fire and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office are on scene as of 5:15 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story.