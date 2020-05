TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are working to fight a fire at a home in East Topeka.

Shawnee County dispatchers said the call came out around 8:45 on Saturday night.

Crews are working to put out flames at a home near 6th and Leland Streets. No injuries have been reported.

Investigators haven’t said what caused the flames.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will post updates as more information becomes available.