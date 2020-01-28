Crews battle house fire in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman escaped from a home after it catches on fire.

The Topeka Fire Department were called to a fire located at 1524 SW Collins Ave. just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, fire crews found the home with smoke and flames coming from the front side.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the house itself without any nearby structure damage. A search of the structure revealed no occupants inside. One adult female was able to self-evacuate with a pet dog and cat prior to the fire departments arrival.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cause of the fire is undetermined, pending further investigation. The estimated dollar loss is placed at $30,000

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.