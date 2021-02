TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is going into its second hour battling a house fire in central Topeka early Thursday morning, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Fire crews received a call around 11:40 Wednesday night of a house fire at 1628 SW Harrison St. near Topeka Boulevard.

Crews are still on scene at this time. This is a developing story.