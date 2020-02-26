Fire in South Topeka leaves thousands of dollars of damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Firefighters battled a fire at Loansmart in South Topeka early Wednesday morning. Crews closed lanes of Topeka Boulevard while they worked to clear the scene.

According to the Topeka Fire Department, the fire caused $97,000 worth of damage in both structural and content loss. Firefighters arrived on scene at 3740 SW Topeka Blvd. just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say no one was inside of the building at the time. Witnesses said they could see smoke coming from the roof.

Crews shut down Topeka Boulevard in front of the Loansmart, according to the Topeka Fire Department. Roads were completely open again by 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigators are now looking into what started the fire.