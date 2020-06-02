Crews cleaning up Capitol Federal headquarters damage from downtown Topeka protests

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are cleaning up damage Tuesday morning at the Capitol Federal Savings Bank headquarters in downtown Topeka.

A protest over the death of George Floyd turned violent Monday night on South Kansas Avenue. Captain Mike Cross with the Topeka Police Department told KSNT News a group of people attempted to break into the Capitol Federal building, damaging three windows and shattering part of the front revolving door.

Cross said another group of protesters interrupted the violent group. This second group let law enforcement know which people did the damage, and Topeka police took them into custody.

The Topeka Police Department is still assessing how much damage was caused Monday night. People are asked to report damage to TPD by calling 785-368-9551.