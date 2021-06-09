UPDATE: Crews extinguish fire at manufacturing facility in north Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a fire early Wednesday morning in north Topeka.

5:00 a.m.

Crews have put out the fire at a manufacturing facility, according KSNT News reporter on scene. Owners have not been contacted yet. The first firefighters on scene reported smoke coming from the building.

They found the fire on the first and second floors. No one was found inside and no injuries have been reported so far.

4:40 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to a building at 1701 northwest Topeka Blvd. around 4:15 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatchers.

Firefighters are actively battling flames at the building. KSNT News has a reporter heading to the scene to learn more.