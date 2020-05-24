Crews fight fire at Topeka apartment complex

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews worked to fight a fire on Sunday at a Topeka apartment complex.

The call came out around 5:30 p.m. for a fire at the Crown Point Apartments on SW Park Court in Topeka. Several Topeka fire crews came out to fight the fire. Evergy workers were also on scene.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the windows of the apartment complex.

Officials haven’t said anything about whether there are injuries connected to the fire.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.