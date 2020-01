TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are at the scene of a fire in southwest Topeka.

The fire broke out at a 2nd floor of an apartment complex in the 3400 block of SW Atwood. That area is just east of 34th and Gage.

Heavy smoke could be seen pouring from the apartment. Crews continue to contain the fire as of 11:30 a.m.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.