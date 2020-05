TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are on the scene of a house fire west of the downtown area.

Dispatchers tell KSNT News crews are at the scene at 307 SW Polk. Traffic control is in place at 3rd and Polk while crews work on containing the fire. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the area at around 7:30 a.m.

We will bring you more details as they become available.