WASHINGTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Multiple emergency crews, including some from Nebraska, are on scene helping fight fires in Washington County.

A deputy on scene of a fire in Riley County told a KSNT News reporter Washington County was “overwhelmed” and had to pull in resources.

One fire is located near Madison Road & 9th Road in Linn, and another one is located near 23rd Road & Big Bear Road near Hanover.

KSNT News has a crew on the way to gather more information.

This is a developing story.