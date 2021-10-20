Crews making progress on new Aggieville parking garage

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Manhattan gave a construction update Wednesday on the new Aggieville parking garage.

The concrete portion of the structure is primarily complete with only electrical items needed. Ken Hays, Aggieville Parking Structure Project Coordinator, said he is pleased with how the project has developed.

“We are really pleased with how the project has progressed,” Hays said. “The weather has been really great for construction, for the most part, this year. So, it’s been it has been a really smooth process.”

Throughout the construction process, there have been only a small number of businesses that have been affected structurally.

“We’ve been able to not affect any buildings besides the Rally House building and with that, they had engineered in how to stabilize the base around that,” Hays said.

He said he knows parking has always been an issue, but he is hoping the completion of the 450-stall parking garage will go a long way towards fixing the issue.

“Obviously, parking has always been an issue in Aggieville,” Hays said. “The addition of the stalls that will be here will greatly improve the ability for people to park and access Aggieville as well as some of the other amenities around here like City Park.”