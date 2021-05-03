2 Emporians arrested after overnight chase in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are in custody and facing multiple charges following a chase in southwest Shawnee County early Monday morning according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy had attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of SW Topeka Boulevard and University Boulevard when the driver didn’t stop initiating a pursuit.
“The Chevy Aveo traveled south on SW Topeka Boulevard and then west on Gary Ormsby Drive. The pursuit continued west on SW 77th Street and north on SW Wanamaker Road when a deputy completed a controlled vehicle intervention maneuver which ended the pursuit.”
James A. Frye, the driver, from Emporia, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:
- Flee or attempt to elude; avoid tire deflating device (felony)
- Reckless driving
- Defective headlamps
- Possession of stolen property; value less than $1500
- Driving while suspended; misdemeanor
- Other driving violations
Sarah L. Utech, a passenger in the vehicle, also from Emporia, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the followings charges:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
The Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Fire Department responded to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.