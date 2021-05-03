2 Emporians arrested after overnight chase in Topeka

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman are in custody and facing multiple charges following a chase in southwest Shawnee County early Monday morning according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy had attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of SW Topeka Boulevard and University Boulevard when the driver didn’t stop initiating a pursuit.

“The Chevy Aveo traveled south on SW Topeka Boulevard and then west on Gary Ormsby Drive. The pursuit continued west on SW 77th Street and north on SW Wanamaker Road when a deputy completed a controlled vehicle intervention maneuver which ended the pursuit.”

James A Frye and Sarah Utech

James A. Frye, the driver, from Emporia, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the following charges:

Flee or attempt to elude; avoid tire deflating device (felony)

Reckless driving

Defective headlamps

Possession of stolen property; value less than $1500

Driving while suspended; misdemeanor

Other driving violations

Sarah L. Utech, a passenger in the vehicle, also from Emporia, was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections with the followings charges:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

The Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn Fire Department responded to the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.