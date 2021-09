TOPEKA (KSNT) – A detached garage at 1245 SW Polk Street that caught fire created a tower of black smoke Thursday morning at Huntoon Street and Polk in downtown Topeka.

The TFD said the building was a total loss.

Smoke could be seen across downtown from this detached garage fire Thursday morning. The building is a total loss and no injuries were reported. #topekafd #garagefire #workingfire pic.twitter.com/sHGHKF7BeF — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) September 16, 2021

The call came into the fire department at 8:06 a.m.

Authorities do not know the cause of the fire. The estimated dollar loss is $5,500.

A KSNT reporter snapped a picture of the destroyed outbuilding.