Crews on scene of early morning garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are battling a fully engulfed garage fire in the Oakland neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 1:49 a.m. to a fire in the 500 block of Northeast Ohio Avenue. The garage of the home was fully engulfed when the Topeka Fire Department arrived. Crews are working to locate family pets potentially trapped inside as they battle the flames, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

This is a developing story and KSNT will provide more details as they become available.