TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is working to extinguish a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews went to the scene near the 2600 block of southwest Murrow Court around 4:51 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. A person near the home called in the fire.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside the structure, but the fire is threatening a building to its north side.

Topeka Fire is on scene as of 5:15 a.m. KSNT has a crew heading to the scene to learn more information.