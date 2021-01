SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire in Silver Lake Friday night.

KSNT photo/Dan Garrett

It happened around 8:30 p.m. at 306 Chestnut Street.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, a neighbor reported the fire and everyone was able to get out of the home safely.

KSNT News has a crew on the way and will update this story as information becomes available.