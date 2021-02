TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A family is safe after their garage caught fire Thursday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Southwest Clearview Lane.

KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett

KSNT Photo/Dan Garrett

Fire officials on scene told KSNT News the garage is a total loss and the home has minor damage.

The fire was put out within an hour. No one was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.