3 cats, 1 dog, and 1 bird ‘unaccounted’ for after early morning fire

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three cats, one dog, and one bird are unaccounted for after an early morning blaze in Topeka Monday morning, according to authorities with the Topeka Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the building at 218 S.W. Topeka Boulevard just before 2:00 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. Trucks are positioned all along Topeka Boulevard.

According to the fire department, the amount of fire and the building condition kept fire crews from entering the building to fight the fire.

Heat from the fire caused damage to the neighboring house, and all five occupants were able to escape.

There were three people inside the home who got out before the fire department arrived. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation ruled the fire accidental, most likely electrical system problems.

The estimated damage totaled $14,000.

The fire department said in a press release no smoke detectors were found in the structure.