Crews on scene of structure fire near Leonardville

by: Tiffany Littler
LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on scene of a structure fire Thursday evening.
The Riley County Police Department said to avoid the stretch of Barton Road between County Road and Tuttle Creek Boulevard.
Rural Fire units are actively working a structure fire. Please avoid the stretch of Barton Rd between Country Rd and Tuttle Creek Rd in the Leonardville area. pic.twitter.com/yKIuxwvnoP— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) March 26, 2021
This is a developing story.