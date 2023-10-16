Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the bridge name and location that’s getting replaced. The bridge at 70th Street and Valencia Road is still being monitored by Shawnee County. We regret our error.

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – County officials have decided to schedule a bridge replacement in a few years.

Shawnee County officials have decided it’s almost time to retire a bridge on northwest Valencia Road over a stream to the Silver Lake Drainage Ditch between Highway 24 and northwest 46th Street. Shawnee County Public Works Director Curt Neihaus told 27 News the Valencia Bridge is scheduled for replacement in 2026. Earlier this month, the county announced it was repairing the bridge deck to provide adequate load carrying capacity, according to Neihaus. The replacement is set to take place in 2026.

According to Neihaus, the bridge is still considered safe, and he hopes this most recent repair will be the last until it’s time to replace the bridge. The county plans to replace this bridge and another bridge north on Valencia Road at the same time.

The estimated cost for the bridge replacement is unknown at this time. The project will be funded by the 2017-2031 Countywide Sales Tax Fund, according to Neihaus.