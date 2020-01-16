Crews prepping roads for below freezing conditions, Topeka & KDOT say

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Both the capitol city and Kansas Department of Transportation are preparing Thursday for below freezing temperatures, snow and freezing rain.

Street crews for both the city and state are anticipating the hazardous road conditions that may follow. State highway crews are pre-treating bridges then watching for additional roadways needing treatment, a KDOT spokesperson said. The teams will treat before rain and snowfall while trying to avoid impacting traffic.

Topeka’s Street Department will pre-treat roads this afternoon with salt brine in advance of the winter storms, according to city spokeswoman Molly Hadfield. She also mentioned a second team that plans to watch for possible trouble spots for drivers in the area.

“A night crew will be monitoring the roads and bridges with snow and freezing rain forecasted,” Hadfield said.

Temperatures won’t rise above freezing before 10 or 11 a.m. Friday and rain will follow, according to KSNT’s latest Storm Track forecast. Visit the weather section for the latest updates on weather conditions.