Crews put out car fire after crash in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews going to a reported crash overnight in Topeka were greeted with a car on fire.

The Topeka Fire and Police Departments went to the 2400 block of Southeast 25th Street just after midnight Monday, according to Shawnee County Dispatch. A crash led to a car catching fire.

Dispatchers could not share details on the cause of the crash, or how many cars were involved. There is no word yet on victims or witnesses on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details as they become available.