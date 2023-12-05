TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department (TFD) worked to put out an afternoon fire at an east Topeka residence.

According to a press release from the Topeka Fire Department, on Dec. 5 before 4 p.m., TFD crews responded to a house fire in the 1800 block of northeast Fantine Street. Crews found flames and smoke coming from the back of the house. No one was at the home at the time of the fire.

TFD investigators believe the fire was accidental and linked to an electrical issue. The estimated amount of loss from the fire is approximately $20,000, according to the press release. The house did not have smoke detectors.

Keep up with the latest breaking news in northeast Kansas by downloading our mobile app and by signing up for our news email alerts.