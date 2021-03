TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters made quick work to douse a house fire just east of Washburn University Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to 2020 SW Lane at approximately 6:00 a.m, according to the Topeka Fire Department. The fire was reported to be in the back of the home.

When firefighters arrived, they found a tire set on fire. Those inside the house were able to leave the home and were not injured.

Investigators are trying to determine how the fire may have started.