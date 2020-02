MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews quickly put out a small fire that broke out at K-State’s Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Friday.

On Friday evening the Manhattan Fire Department said there was a small fire that sparked inside of a cooler at the stadium. They said they were able to contain it quickly.

According to the department there was an estimated $10,000 worth of damage to food.

They are investigating what caused the fire.