TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Fire Crews are investigating a garage fire that broke out in Southeast Topeka on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department said a call came in at aroud 1:00 p.m. about a garage on fire in the 2500 block of Minnesota Street.

The family was not home at the time of the fire, but firefighters were able to rescue 3 dogs and a hamster from the flames.

Crews are still investigating what caused the fire.