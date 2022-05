TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple agencies responded Wednesday morning to a fire at the US Foods North Building in Topeka.

Silver Lake Fire, Topeka Fire, Soldier Fire, MTAA, and the 190th National Guard are present at the scene.

When crews arrived shortly after 4:00 a.m., they said fire was coming from the roof of the North Building.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated with more information.