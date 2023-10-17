TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are responding to a crash on US-75 Highway in Topeka.

Shawnee County Dispatch confirms emergency workers are reporting to the US-75 Highway bridge over the Kansas River for a crash involving two vehicles. The crash was first reported at 3:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) confirms at least one person was injured in the crash. As of 4:58 p.m., the northbound lanes are completely open with southbound reduced to one lane. No estimate was able to be provided for when the scene will be cleared.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.