TOPEKA (KSNT) – Crews were working on a train derailment south of the City of Topeka Friday morning.

A BNSF train allegedly experienced a derailment near the intersection of Southwest Topeka Blvd. and Southeast 77th St.

Lena Kent with BNSF told KSNT 27 News the derailment was “very minor.” She said the derailment occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday night and it took crews until this morning to respond due to muddy conditions. The train was carrying vegetable products and corn meal. The incident that caused the derailment is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported in connection to this and no hazard is posed to local residents.

The train has since been placed back on the rail and the situation has been resolved.

This comes after multiple recent reports of derailed trains in other parts of the nation and in Kansas. Earlier this week, a train carrying denatured alcohol derailed in McPherson County. A train in Ohio caught on fire Feb. 3 after it experienced a derailment, spilling toxic chemicals into the air and nearby environment.