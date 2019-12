TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Fire crews responded to a house fire in West Topeka early Sunday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m at 2326 SW Fairlawn Court.

Officials say preliminary investigations show the fire may have been intentionally set and that no smoke alarms sounded off at the time of the fire.

The structural loss is valued at $20,000. Content loss is estimated to be $1,000.

This is an ongoing investigation. KSNT News will update this story as more information becomes available.