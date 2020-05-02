Crews search for missing kayaker near Tuttle Creek

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are searching near Tuttle Creek for a missing kayaker.

The Riley County Police Department said around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday they got a call about a 21-year-old man who went missing while kayaking with a group of friends.

Several emergency crews are now searching near the Tuttle Creek ORV Park for that man. They ask that people avoid the area while they do that.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will continue to update it as we learn more information.