Crews starting 30-day Topeka bridge testing project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation is beginning strength tests for downtown Topeka bridges that will partially close the roads, the department announced Thursday.

KDOT will start core sampling downtown bridges from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for the next 30 days. The sampling will be used to test the structural integrity of multiple local bridges, including:

  • Adams Street
  • BNSF
  • Shunganunga Creek Bridge
  • Polk Quincy Viaduct
  • Third Street bridge
  • Fourth Street bridge

KDOT asked all drivers to follow warning signs when approaching the work zones and stay alert to construction workers in the area.

