Crews stop fire from destroying Geary County family home

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Heat lamps were determined to be the cause of a fire in Geary County Tuesday morning.

Geary County Fire Department investigators said lamps in a shed ignited straw causing a fire that swept through an outbuilding and spread to one room of a nearby home.

The Geary County Fire Department successfully fought the fire with three pumper units, a tanker unit and 16 firefighters.

Tuesday morning Jan. 5, at 7:38 a.m. the fire department was dispatched to 2519 N. Dietrich Road for a structure fire. The shed, located next to the residence, was fully engulfed.

The home was owned and occupied by the Joshua Muckey family.

The damage was estimated at $100,000.