Crews tearing down Topeka’s former Vintage restaurant for $1.25M gas station project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are tearing down a once-popular Topeka restaurant Thursday for a new gas station on the $1.25 million Gage Center property.

The Topeka City Council voted unanimously in December 2018 to demolish the Vintage restaurant building. Two years later, Mar Lan Construction crews have begun knocking the building down. Haag Oil, LLC will convert the space into a Haag Express gas and convenience store, a $1,256,899 project according to city permit catalogs.

The Vintage at 1301 SW Gage Blvd. was known as a gathering place for politicians in Topeka, and where members of the Westboro Baptist Church fought counter-protestors in the 1990’s over the hiring of a waitress who was gay.