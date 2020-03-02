Crews to start work on 29th Street near Lake Shawnee Monday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews are expected to start road work on SE 29th Street near Lake Shawnee Monday morning. The work will be between SE Wittenberg Road and SE Croco Road. Crews will widen 29th Street in to a five-lane road with new curb and gutter, storm sewers, and sidewalks.

Starting Monday, west bound lanes of 29th Street will be closed. This includes access to SE Wittenberg Road and SE Aquarius Drive. The two east bound lanes will be split to allow for both east and west bound traffic. This is expected to last until July.

Shawnee County Director of Public Works Curt Niehaus said the county felt the project was necessary after expansion in that area.

“We were seeing a lot of development in the SE 29th intersection with Croco area,” Niehaus said. “Also, you know, Lake Shawnee generates a lot of traffic at certain times of the year and so we felt the need for a five lanes.”

Once the first phase of the project is finished in July, crews will close the east bound lanes and re-open the west bound lanes. The intersections at Wittenberg and Aquarius will be re-opened to partial traffic at this time.

Niehaus said the whole project is expected to be finished in December.