TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka firefighters are on the scene of an early Friday morning house fire.

The call came in just before 5:30am regarding a reported fire at 2200 SE 3rd. That address is just east of Ripley Park in east Topeka.

Dispatchers say there doesn’t appear to be any injuries and are unsure if the house is a vacant property. Crews remained there as of 6:15am.

We’ll update with any information as it comes along.