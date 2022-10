TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire near Lake Shawnee.

The fire was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday at 4705 SE Croco Rd.

SE Croco Road between SE 45th St. & SE 53rd St. is shut down at this time while crews work to put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and everyone made it out of the home, according to officials on scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.