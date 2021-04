TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department has put out a Tuesday morning garage fire that started from a car.

Please avoid the area of NE Quincy and NE Spruce, fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire. — Topeka Fire Dept (@Topekafire) April 6, 2021

The fire started around 11:45 a.m. in a home’s garage near Northeast Quincy Street and Spruce. Responding firefighters said the homeowner was working on a car in the garage when it caught fire. They were able to contain the fire as of 1 p.m.

The homeowner had minor injuries from the fire, but did not go to the hospital, according to firefighters on scene.