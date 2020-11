WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency officials issued a warning late Monday morning for people to avoid an area of Wamego while crews are on scene of a structure fire.

The alert was sent out around 11:30 a.m. for the area of Kaw Valley Road and 16th Street.

That’s near Wamego Middle School.

It’s unclear how long the area will be closed, but officials said to find a different route of travel for now.